S Prasai,
Kathmandu
Much to my delight, Kunda Dixit's Under My Hat is a joy each week. But he got it wrong, purgatory and hell are not one and the same place ('Go to hell', #270). Hell one spends eternity in. Purgatory one visits until one has worked off one's sins and can go on to heaven. Or so I understand it. (I do hope he is not right after all!) Secondly, I have long thought that with the official, government position being that FM stations around the world do not broadcast news, Nepali Times should run a weekly rebuttal, giving a name of a different FM station around the world and the times it broadcasts news. Because of the sensitivty of this subject, and the fact that I am an expatriate, please do not carry my name if you print this material in your paper.Name withheld,