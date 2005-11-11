Much to my delight, Kunda Dixit's Under My Hat is a joy each week. But he got it wrong, purgatory and hell are not one and the same place ('Go to hell', #270). Hell one spends eternity in. Purgatory one visits until one has worked off one's sins and can go on to heaven. Or so I understand it. (I do hope he is not right after all!) Secondly, I have long thought that with the official, government position being that FM stations around the world do not broadcast news, Nepali Times should run a weekly rebuttal, giving a name of a different FM station around the world and the times it broadcasts news. Because of the sensitivty of this subject, and the fact that I am an expatriate, please do not carry my name if you print this material in your paper.

I really appreciated Kunda Dixit's Under My Hat piece ('Driving each other nuts', #271). One of my cousins was pulled over by the revered Kathmandu traffic vigilante Baba San a couple of days before his departure for not putting on his seat belt. When my cousin apologised, Baba San he took out a chocolate bar richly embedded with nuts (that's right Kundaji) and lectured him on the perils of driving without the belt. Mr Baba will be missed as much for his kindness as for his diligence. He brought a sense of relief to our nutty driving habits. Baba San also loved children, often teaching them how to cross Nepali streets safely. Maybe we need more Nepali Baba Sans to turn our country around into a more sane and disciplined future. Come back, Baba.