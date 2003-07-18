While I was mortified to see the results of the internet poll give credence to Baburam Bhattarai by giving him and the Maoist party a majority, I was equally horrified by Baburam's admission of the impact his teacher, Eleanor Elkins, made on him. Poor Miss Elkins, she must be having nightmares about having created such a monster.

The letter to your paper from Baburam Bhattarai gave us a glimpse of the man. Partially shorn of jargon and slogans, Baburam comes across as a revolutionary with genuine concern for the development of his country. It also shows the power one teacher, or school, can have in the early formation of individual convictions. This is precisely why Baburam's followers in the Maoist movement should not be closing down schools, bombing classrooms and killing teachers but building new ones. Who knows how many Baburams Baburam has stopped from attaining their full potential.

It doesn't surprise me that Baburam would not only refuse an offer of prime ministership ('Letters', #153), but after seven years and 7,000 lives he is back to Square One. Powerful, no doubt, but also pointless. Given the choice in your internet poll, I'd rather stick with corrupt politicians than murderers.Baburam, how many more lives would it take to make it clear that all you seek is power? Is that what your comrades died in Ratmate and Rumjatar for? So obsessed with destruction, did you ever create anything? Did you, in the past few years, ever stop to mourn the dead? Have you fed the starving, nursed the dying? What was all this mayhem for?You have exploited the poor, desperate young people and trained them to kill. They are now well-versed in the 'short cut' theory of making a living by murder and plunder. You have succeeded in changing Nepal forever: into a land of violence and slaughter.Although your fond memories of your school and your favourite Miss Eleanor Elkins are ironic, who could have guessed that a school in Gorkha and a fine Scottish Missy could have produced such a ghastly personality? Miss Elkins will not only be fondly remembered by thousands whom she helped make better citizens, but also by tens of thousands of Nepali mothers, daughters and sisters of those brutally killed by her undoubtedly most prodigal student. She'll also be remembered by more than a million Nepali students who can't go to school today because her student has decreed that schools be closed. Miss Elkins, if you are reading this, pray for Baburam and for Nepal.