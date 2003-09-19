Your translation of Baburam Bhattarai's opinion (From the Nepali Press, #162) gave a clearcut view of what the Maoists are after. It showed they are against the whole concept of the 'Kingdom of Nepal', the monarchy and democratic multiparty parliamentary system. Bhattarai says it was the monarchy that led to the downfall of the Nepali people and that the monarchy should take responsibility for this doom. I have a few questions:

Where would we be if it was not for King Prithbi Narayan Shah's unification campaign?

. Would there be anything called a 'Nepali'?

Baburam also has to answer the question: will this country turn into Singapore overnight if the king quits the throne? Why is a republic tag so important? Why are these people who are fighting a war in the peoples' name so afraid to face the people in an election or referendum? We need answers. It is clear from Baburam's piece that all the Maoists are after is to throw out the king and rule the country themselves. If another round of talks are held, the people will speak out, and by people I don't mean the buddhujibis and nagarik samaj speaking on their behalf, but the people directly. The people also need to tell the political parties that if they had not wasted the years after 1990, we would not be in this mess. The Maoists are on a path of self-destruction and if they continue on this track they will take the country down with them.