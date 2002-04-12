A fitting reply by Paul Bacon ("Reply to Baburam," #87) to Baburam Bhattarai's fax to foreign tourists. I want to add one extra point. Baburam says the Nepali people are "materially poor but spiritually rich", but what is he? Is he "materially rich but spiritually poor"? To top it all, he claims to represent us. What he and his politically-charged murderers are doing, however, is turning Nepalis into "materially poor as well as spiritually poor" people.

Shalav Rana

Jawalakhel

