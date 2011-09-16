It is only natural because we have not yet agreed with the government formation process, its policies and programs. The issues that we had agreed on including army integration, state restructuring wasn't implemented. We are leading the government but its policies have been changed. Especially on the army integration things haven't gone according to our agreement. Before regrouping they moved ahead with arms handover. Even Jhalanath Khanal hadn't agreed to that, and it has led to dissatisfaction within our party.

What is the main disagreement on?

There are two things that need to be concluded before the army integration. Whether or not the PLA will be included in the national army needs to be decided first. Depending on this decision further provisions regarding its structure need to be made. Furthermore, an effective relief package should be provided for the rehabilitation of the soldiers in PLA. But Babram Bhattari, after being appointed prime minister took Pushpa Kamal Dahal to his side and drifted away from the party's decision.

What is the issue over the keys handover?

Everything rests on the keys. The pride of the people's army and Nepal's revolutionary movement lie on those keys. Handing over the keys is a symbolic gesture and means hading over the PLA too.

But your faction is said to have agreed to this.

Sometimes even lies seem to work in politics. They shouldn't have kept us in the dark over the changed decision. Pushpa Kamal Dahal had removed the decision of handing over the keys, but he changed this in the final decision. He put on a fake show.

But you seem to want the ministries, right?

Had it been about ministries we'd have given up our stand on these issues to please Prachanda and Baburam. We have only been opposing their decision because it contradicts our belief. Whether we want to give in to the status quo or move ahead has been the main issue amongst us.

Will the Baidya faction be a part of this government?

They have made a huge mistake by handing over the key. We are ready to work together if they are willing to correct their mistake. They have to take their decision back.

Is it true that the Baidya faction is dissolving the party?

Those who have been accusing us are just doing it for their momentary self indulgence. And as for the internal struggle, it will last only until everyone is ready to agree to come to single point of understanding.