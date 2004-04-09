There is no mystery about why Mohan Baidya was captured. It followed the triumph of our 'People's Army' in Bhojpur and Beni. These incidents shattered the state's dream of overcoming our revolution with military power. It has now failed both politically and militarily. So they have taken the last resort of targeting high-level Maoist leaders. Siliguri was an easy and obvious place to begin. Comrade Kiran was their first prey.That the arrest took place a few days before the agitating political parties began their anti-king movement is further proof that there is an unholy alliance between the reactionary rulers of Nepal and India. The pro-monarchy, parliamentary and revolutionary forces were engaged in a tripartite conflict. But this conflict has turned bilateral: between the pro-monarchists and the republicans. While it is true that the revolutionary forces and parliamentary parties have their own ways of attacking the monarchy, they now have a common target and a common understanding. The people have reason to be encouraged. This situation has completely demoralised the pro-palace faction.Comrade Kiran was arrested with the active role of Indian rulers. It has bared the nexus between the neo-monarchy of the post-royal palace massacre and the reactionary rulers of India who believe in an indivisible India. In some political and media circles, Comrade Kiran's arrest was interpreted as an unravelling of relations between the Maoists and the Indian ruling class.Such opinions are baseless, irresponsible and deplorable. Recent developments are indications even for simpletons that it is not we but the monarchy of Nepal that has anti-national links with India. That is why there is no question of reaching an agreement with an anti-democratic and foreign-power brokering monarchy. We would rather bear the responsibility of leading a cruel and decisive fight against it.We see no reason to be ashamed of Comrade Kiran's arrest. For international proletariats like us, there are friends and foes in every nation. We take it as our right to use the territory of our enemies for to our needs. In line with the demands of our revolution, we can always use the cooperation and protection of our friends elsewhere.In a foreign land, we run a reasonable risk from the enemy class. Placed between two giant neighbours as we are, we have already expressed our commitment toward the principle of panchasil on behalf of tomorrow's people's republic, especially in context of our relations with Nepal's immediate neighbours. Bitter experience has firmed our resolve: we will not be distracted.However painful the arrest of Comrade Kiran may be at present, it is an indication that the Nepali revolution has risen higher and we must turn this negative incident into a positive force. The outrage and anger that his arrest has aroused among our party cadre as well as the public against domestic and foreign enemies is sure to feed the flames of revolution. As Comrade Mao said: the reactionaries who lift a rock will find that it will crush their own feet. The same will happen here. You can't imprison revolutionary thought, it hasn't worked anywhere.