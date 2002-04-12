Baburam’s version Jana Awaj, 23 March From The Nepali Press | From Issue #89 (April 12-18, 2002)

The reason our middle class is confused is because of the false reports and lies about so-called "encounters" and resulting murders. If our city-centric journalists continue to take the Royal Nepal Army bulletins as the ultimate truth and continue to charge the revolutionaries with being "terrorists" who are "cruel" and "extreme", will they not one day have to get up on the witness-stand of history? When in Chitwan a few people, because of carelessness, were left behind and burnt to death in a bus, they [a section of the press] raised a hue and cry. But why have those who even printed a picture of the bus on their cover not dared visit Gumchal in Rolpa, where 65 innocent citizens were killed, and report the facts?



(Translated from a column by Baburam Bhattarai from Jana Awaj, which according to the masthead is edited and published by Laxman Pant, G-324 Shankershah Nagar, Jabalpur-482008, Madhya Pradesh, India and printed at Abhinav Printers, WZ48 Shankerpur village, Delhi 34)

