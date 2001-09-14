Finally children from the carpet industry have a chance to go to school-thanks to a committee of carpet industry owners, labourers and the Central Carpet Industries Association (CCIA). So far 1,279 children between the ages of two and five have benefited from eight non-formal education centres managed by the committee with support from GTZ (the German technical co-operation agency). Of the children enrolled at these centres, about 400 have gone on to local public and private schools. Set up between 1999 and 2000, the eight centres in Kathmandu, Sindhupalchowk, Kirtipur and Doti Valley aim to provide children of weavers a right environment for early childhood development and ensure they don't enter the labour market too early.

