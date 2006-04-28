Back channels open 24 April | 6 PM NST Update | From Issue #295 (April 28 - May 4, 2006)

Intense behind-the-scenes negotiations are reported to be going on in Kathmandu and New Delhi between the king, political parties and the Maoists to forge a power sharing deal.



Sources said the Indians are mediating between the three forces to get them to agree on what is called the "Yechuri Plan" after the leader of India's CPM, Sitaram Yechuri who brokered the Maoist-party 12-point pact in December. The Indian government has backed the seven-point formula which includes the king reinstating of parliament dissolved in 2002, setting up an interim government to hold negotaitions with the Maoists on their main demand of constituent assembly.



Indian television reported Monday afternoon that the Maoists are now studying the response from the king in New Delhi. Indian ambassador Shiv Shankar Mukherjee met the king Thursday and the king later met with Nepal's Chief Justice Dilip Poudel. -- END --