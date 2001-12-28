In our case, we (the author Gopal Budathoki and Bandhu Thapa, publisher of Deshanter) were locked up in an icy room and not allowed to bring any clothes from home. We weren't even given permission to call home and ask for blankets. Food and water were out of the question. Even permission to use the bathroom was difficult to obtain. When we asked to go, the police shot back, "Is this your in-laws house, what makes you think you can use the toilet when you want?" We spent 13 hours in such a manner. The next 12 hours were spent in another room, under torture. They blindfolded us and laid us down flat on concrete slabs . I could not figure out where I was. Later (upon release) I realised that we were held at the Chhauni barrack. In there I felt I was some foreign war prisoner getting what is due to them . I am associated with the press . Why did the Deuba government arrest me and release me after some time, without presenting any papers-no charge sheet, no warrant?