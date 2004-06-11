Back in power Homnath Dahal, spokesman for NC (Democratic) in Bimarsha, 4-10 June From The Nepali Press | From Issue #200 (June 11-17, 2004)

The reappointment of Sher Bahadur Deuba to the post of prime minister ended the chaos in the country. His reinstatement means the government that the king dismissed almost two years ago is back in power too.

While other political parties argue that Deuba's reappointment by no means includes his former government, what they need to understand is at present the constitution is inactive except for Article 127 that the king uses time and again. It is employed exclusively in difficult times, although this too has become a matter of debate. The Nepali Congress (Democratic) agrees the appointment of a prime minister should take place through Article 36 or Article 42 Clause 1 and 2, but the country is not in a position to implement that because we lack a parliament. If Madhab Kumar Nepal and Girija Prasad Koirala were to be made prime minister, their appointment would take place under the same article that allowed Sher Bahadur Deuba to resume that position. The only way to revert to the normal working of the constitution is for elections to take place.



Deuba's appointment may appear like that of Lokendra Bahadur Chand and Surya Bahadur Thapa, but there are differences. Practically and politically, Deuba's appointment confirms the reinstatement of his ousted government because it was him that the king sacked for incompetence. If interpreted from a constitutional point of view, there may be several angles, but politics is not just about constitutions and laws. There are equally important political messages to take into account.



The prime minister represents the government. Therefore, his reappointment is tantamount to the reinstatement of his government. There is no doubt about it, although he can change the ministers of his cabinet. This is why Deuba's appointment should not be taken as that of an individual, but rather as that of a government. There is no other alternative. We are back where the unconstitutional processes first began and this is precisely why we must accept the use of Article 127 for the last time. Together, we must steer our course out of this mire. This will not be possible without an all-party government that includes the Nepali Congress and the CPN (UML).