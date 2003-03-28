Back in print Janadesh, a pro-Maoist paper resumed publication Tuesday after a one-year gap. The publication was closed following the arrest of all the editorial and administrative staff by the government just after the state of emergency was declared in November 2001. Excerpts of an interview and an article from its 25 March issue: From The Nepali Press | From Issue #138 (March 28 - April 3, 2003)

Prachanda

The chairman of the CPN (Maoist), Comrade Prachanda, announced the five-member Maoist negotiation team will be made public "within a day or two". In an exclusive interview, Prachanda said although the government is still unwilling to create an environment of trust, the Maoist negotiation team will go public, placing its trust in the people. He made clear that his party hasn't given up demands for a roundtable conference, an interim government and a constituent assembly. While saying the major parliamentary parties, including the Nepali Congress and the CPN (UML), seemed committed to peace after the ceasefire was declared, Prachanda added these parties fell into the trap of "indecision".



Baburam Bhattarai

In his column Maoist chief negotiator Baburam Bhattarai said, "The peace talks are going to take place in the country between representatives of the old regime and the new regime. Current domestic laws have no jurisdiction over negotiators because the entire country had been divided into two opposing regimes and armies. Only international laws will be applicable during the period of talks...the old establishment isn't serious enough about creating a congenial environment for talks. Why else would they file cases against us in their so-called courts after the ceasefire? And although an agreement was made, why have they refused to release our central level leaders?"