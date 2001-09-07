Royal Nepal Airlines resumed its twice-weekly hops to the southern Indian city Bangalore last week. Royal Nepal flies to Bangalore from Kathmandu on Sundays and Wednesdays and returns to the capital the same day. Some weeks ago, RNAC decided to cancel flights to Europe and Middle East on its Boeing 757 and decided to deploy the aircraft?uneconomical for long-haul, low-frequency flights?to strengthen regional connections. Royal Nepal is also exploring the possibility of flying direct to Seoul.