Bishnu Poudel: The six sub-committees will soon report to us regarding the reports prepared by the first CA. We have already called for our committee’s meeting where we will discuss how to handover our findings and get the CA back to business soon.

Will the committee provide individual reports or a collective one?

We will start sending the reports that are ready so that the other committees can begin working on their areas. Except for some technical aspects, most of the work is complete so we hope things will move ahead smoothly now.

Will the committee be able to send all the reports within the stipulated time?

Our primary focus is to complete everything on time because only then will we be able to meet the constitution deadline. We are under immense pressure and the committee and sub- committees are working actively to not waste any time.

What about the contentious issues of the first CA, will they be discussed?

Our jurisdiction is clearly stated in the CA guidelines which allows us to look into the past agreements and disagreements from the first CA and forward it to concerned thematic committees. The contentious issues will be handled by the political committee. It is important for all committees to work together to speed up the constitution writing.