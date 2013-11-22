ALL PICS: NEPA-LAYA

For more than a decade, Nepathya has been traversing Nepal spreading the message of peace and violence-free education through their distinctive mix of folk-rock sound. After a historic performance at the famed Wembley Arena in London in August (pics, above), the band is now gearing up for its fifth edition of ‘Education for Peace’, a nation-wide tour which begins on 9 December.

“In the 11 years since we started our concert tours, Nepal has been through a violent war, political movements, a period of transition, and elections for a second CA,” says lead singer Amrit Gurung. “We have been longing for peace and the right to education for all children. We need to keep this voice alive.”

Nepathya first travelled across Nepal in 2002 when the conflict was at its peak. With the five-date concert, the band hoped to send a message to the army and the Maoist rebels to keep violence away from classrooms. The concerts were a huge success and the group managed to raise Rs 400,000 which was used to build libraries in the schools of the war-torn towns and cities where they performed. Five more tours followed, each more successful than the other, and helped raise thousands of dollars for charities.

As with the previous editions, this year’s concerts will focus on keeping children in school. Says Gurung: “The recent bandas and violent activities leading up to the 19 November elections are dismal reminders of wartime Nepal. Even now, schools are being forcibly shutdown and children are made targets of terrorism. I ask myself, has peace really returned to our country?”

Gurung has been outspoken about his mistrust of identity-based federalism and believes in using music to unify Nepalis. Whenever Nepathya performs, the frontman and founder makes it a point to ask fans, “Are we Nepali first?” and he says, “From Sindhuli to Sydney and Waling to Wembley, the audience responds with a loud yes, everytime.” Talking about the band’s sold-out concert in London he says, “I am glad that we could be a catalyst for Nepalis to come together in one place.”

For the 2013 tour, Nepathya will perform at 10 new destinations. While Sarlahi, Kapilbastu, and Bardia do not feature in an average musician’s preferred hot spots, Gurung stresses on the importance of giving every listener an opportunity to hear them live. “All the audiences around the country are the same for us and they deserve quality shows especially in places where people don’t often get to enjoy technically sound shows,” explains Gurung.

Like in years past, the band is collaborating with Nepa-laya and will wrap up the tour with their first-ever performance at Patan Darbar Square on 29 December. “We can’t wait to play in front of our fans who have shown us so much love and support throughout these years,” admits Gurung.

Tsering Dolker Gurung

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