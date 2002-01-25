A quick note to say I read Nepali Times regularly and when a section on history was included in one of the issues with BP Koirala's diary I was excited and looking forward to learning more about BP. Unfortunately, you seem to have stopped the section. I am from Nepal's "Generation-X" and have a limited knowledge of Nepal's modern history. Please resume the column.



Kumud Pyakuryal

USA



(The serialised diary of "Back to Sundarijal" appears every fortnight. The third instalment appears in this issue, p. 13. -Ed)