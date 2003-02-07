The government has withdrawn a ban on Nepali women working in the Gulf countries. The Ministry of Labour and Transport Management said on Tuesday that the decision had been reversed because rights activists labelled it 'discriminatory'. The announcement says, "The women concerned, however, will be allowed to visit abroad for work only after the concerned agency and the Royal Nepalese embassy/consulate in the concerned country guarantee safe working environments there." The government imposed the ban after Kani Sherpa committed suicide in Qatar five years ago after prolonged sexual exploitation by her employers. (Nepali Times, #127)