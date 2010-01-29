372 disqualified fighters were released from the Dudhauli cantonment in Sindhuli last month. But only 201 turned up for their Rs 22,000 allowance. The remaining 171 had already left the camp. Even those who were let go ceremonially were unhappy. "We were abandoned by the government, we will now take on the government from outside the cantonment," said Hira Shrestha, a former section vice-commander. Melina Rai left the camp with her 15-month baby and said she felt orphaned on leaving the camp, her home for the last three years.

UNMIN's delay in letting the disqualified fighters go was due to the Maoists not being ready, but when it did happen the fighters appeared confused. It isn't clear if they really went home or not, neither UNMIN or the government is monitoring this even though there was a plan for a rehabilitation package and six-month monitoring. Ex-Maoist leader Matrika Yadav has set up his own battalion of 450 fighters in Kathmandu and 150 in Dharan, and many of the disqualified seem to have joined the warlord. Of the 45 fighters from Yadav's force in Ohanusha, 25 are trained fighters from the cantonments and Dhanusha Secretary Dinesh Yadav says 2,000 others are joining his army.