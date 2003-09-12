Back to the killing fields Prakash, 8 September From The Nepali Press | From Issue #162 (September 12-18, 2003)

Within two weeks of the end of the ceasefire, Nepal is once again a war torn nation. Helicopters are in action in Parbat, Baglung and several western hill districts. The villagers in Khotang, Pachthar, Taplejung and other districts in the east live in terror of indiscriminate arrests and killings. Reports are filtering in that innocent people have died in army action in Surkhet, Salyan and Lahan. The calls for independent investigation into the actions of the army have yet to be heeded. There is a palpable atmosphere of terror across the country.



In Taplejung Hangpang VDC, 18-year-old Mohan Gopal Gurung, a grade eight student at Saraswati Secondary School, was killed by an army patrol, according to a local human rights activist. Sources say his hands were tied and he was dragged to Chuwakhola bridge where we was found dead. Human rights activists have asked for an immediate investigation into the matter.



Politicians believe the brutality of this war will exceed previous levels. Since the end of the ceasefire, the government has imposed curfews in 35 districts. The people are keeping vigil, waiting for the next wave of attacks. The tragedy is that many think they will die at the hands of the army patrols who will write them off as rebels.



There are also reports that several party workers have been arrested after they were falsely accused of being Maoists. It is believed that Kamal Raj Bista, a member of Nepal Trade Union Federation, was arrested four days ago at Satdobato and locked up at Jawlakhel police station. Such indiscriminate arrests will only backfire against the government.



The Maoists have also intensified their attacks in the villages. People who do not support the party are beaten and not allowed to enter or leave their villages. The Maoists have prohibited members of other parties from running programs and activities. While the state rules with an iron fist in Kathmandu, the Maoists are doing the same in rural areas.