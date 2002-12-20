"Back to village," say Maoists Domestic Brief | From Issue #124 (December 20-26, 2002)

DANG - Maoist rebels have called on people who have fled their villages to return and "lead normal lives". Thousands of villagers have fled to Dang's towns fearing for the safety of their lives and property.



But last week, the Maoists sent letters to local elders staying in Ghorahi, Tulsipur, Lamahi and Bhalubang to return or face repercussions.



The former chairman of a remote VDC who now lives in Ghorahi told us: "I don't know what to do, if I don't go back they may track me down here, but I don't trust them to leave me alone if I do go back."



Amar Shah, another villager from Teghera who has been living in Ghorahi for the last one year doesn't mind if we use his name, and tells us: " I'd rather lose all my land and property than go back to my village." The Maoists also threatened to confiscate the land and property of those who do not return to their homes, and are not allowing anyone to buy or sell land without their persmission. (from Ram Hari Joshi)