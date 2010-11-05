Slarti Nov 5, 2010

I looked through the archives of this paper - from the first issue on - and what I concluded was this. It is the same nonsense every week. You simply don't seem to have the courage to speak the truth. You are just another one of those who are enjoying the benefits of the crisis' that occur everyday in this country - collectively known as the politician. You have asked some questions and they are all pointless. You know that they will say something outrageous some other time, and next week you will again chant the same mantra of democracy, secularism, federalism and whatever - the religious dogma in vogue. Ask real questions - ask them why Nepalese must suffer for their and your obsession with politics and tinkering? Ask questions that really lead to information and truth. But then again you would not have the courage to be honest. One of the geniuses you have hired in place of Prashant compares (clownishly) the US elections with the fraud held here more than two years ago. Another one spends time on discussing porn when that is the least of anybody's worries. The assumption is that "rights" of some "independent" individuals are being encroached upon. Seriously??? When people are getting maimed and murdered, and only may be one percent of that is getting reported. In a country where 80000 families are on record to have been displaced away from their homes for genrations? That is 400,000 individuals, it does not even begin to count the psychological impact on countless thousands of children and adults. Even as you crooks sit here, sounding smug in your own self-righteousness, there are people sitting at home with a huge headache, powerless in the face of an unremitting onslaught of total outrageous nonsense in the form of "social and historic" commentary that they can do absolutely nothing about. They sit at home reading your (all media) drivel every week, knowing that this is all total nonsense but can't do a thing about it. At least do them one favour and wipe that smile off of these people's photos that you have next to their article. They are intellectuals - my foot. Lies, propaganda, and more lies is what they are good at. Thats it and you are one of them. You ask of the politicians that they must get "back" to work after Tihar. What were they doing before that, and before that and before that, that they will do anything afterwards???????? You are implying that the constitution might not be made on time. I ask you, so what?? They will extend the CA by another term, what will you do? Scream at them!!!!!!!! What will happen if they fail and people know that they failed and people do something about it?? I will tell you - absolutely nothing. The same bunch will repeat the same old drivel and the same lot will get re-elected to repeat the same old drivel. I asked you to ask tough questions? Ask why were there 1300 newspapers in this "poor" country when you started in 2000? Ask why are there more than 50,000 active politicians in this country? Ask where they get their money from and if they had done some productive work what difference could have been made? Then as a good journalist, columnist, editor (or whatever else you fancy self righteous intellectuals like to call yourself) answer them to the best of your ability, truthfully?? One last thing, when I said I respected you despite not agreeing I meant it? I look at all of the past and I don't anymore.