Vija Srestha Oct 30, 2011 'Will the enemies of his own party let Mr.Bhattarai succeed?' This is not even a question anymore.Why,because we know how leaders of maoist party operate,and here I mean Mr.Dahal and Mr.Bhattarai.It is too late for Mr.Baidya to do anything,his train has gone.Well,Mr.Baidya was needed upto certain point,to get the majority behind . USA,CHINA,INDIA,UN is on their side ,even some countries of EUROZONE are participating trying to solve the financial crisis ,which indirectly affects Nepal.It is at the time when overall financial crisis has made everyone intangled with each other.People from third world countries can not just depend on someone writing of or investing money in Nepal.When crisis is here,it affects everyone.So Mr.Bhattarai's single handedly made decision to take a soft loan,is just a proof,that there will always be opportunists who get richer at the time of crisis at any time in the history and at any time when there is a crisis.The question is,did he do it for the nation,remains to be seen during the 20 years of writing of loan,or will it be the monopoly of Chinese and Indian goods ,with the soul searching place for all the buddists and no buddists and the dry rivers all over Nepal.Well,if one wants to believe in the sincerity of Mr.Bhattarai and Mr.Dahal,it certainly isn't me.There are many examples of how so called fighters for nation in the end destroy the country and destroy the nation,take examples,Gaddaffi,Bin Laden,Gorbachov,Mugabe.The reality is ,Nepal needs help ,can we help to ourselves.There are many positive examples of ordinary Nepalis having worked non stop and hard,not depending and listening what the politicians are fighting about .Their work has brought about growth in agriculture ,in hills and in the valley,opening of schools etc.Again,on the scale of all Nepal,that is the last straw to hang on,as involvement of China in Lumbini and loan from India,is nothing more than a sinking ship for Nepalis,as one must realize and see,these big neighbours are not gone change anything in their hegamonous plans ,we are just roads and tools for bigger economies to succeed.Is it bringing prosperity,education,jobs for Nepalis,maybe jobs,image of prosperity for a while.Education,health is payable as ususal,better?Well,the answer remains the same.Who will be able to go outside the country and get education and better health services ,will do. Having politicians who can be paid for changing their minds and promises,one would be blind to believe they are concern about the nation. Take it as a best joke or believe it, it is possible,many above named politcians and political figures of this centure have done that.http://newsblaze.com/story/20070707171218nnnn.nb/topstory.html

vija_lett@hotmail.com Oct 30, 2011 Mr.Gorbachov was given Nobel Prize ,is that all that is gone be left behind our leaders and millions of destroyed lifes? http://newsblaze.com/story/20070707171218nnnn.nb/topstory.html

Nirmal Oct 31, 2011 Now, I'd like to say: 1. Any transition reaches its end when there is a man("pro-reformist") with vestiges of old regime and Baburam Bhattarai is one of them. It's not the matter of ideological closeness for me but purely a technical question to believe that his presence would gear up the process and one can notice it through my previous comments. Sooner the transitional phase ends better it is. Can you find any reason between why the old order rejected Prachanda whereas they are keen on promoting in every way possible and impossible Baburam Bhattarai? well, I can't have any logical differenciation between two men. There are very few transitions(except South Africa) where a man of choice was not belong to the old order! 2. It could sound surrealism seen from current time but what I see in future is a polarization in three directions; ethnic parties as king makers in their respective regions, a centre right including the Maoists faction of Bhattarai and all current traditional parties and as a centre left Baidhya and Gajurels' Maoists faction(had it not been for their love to armed struggle I would have identified my ideological stand with theirs. Actually, without their presence, current state of affairs remains insignificant. In spite of the rightists who try to paint the blue the other way, perhaps in a more media-like manner. Bhattarai is a medium attractive and appealing to these media tycoons for their viewers and readers. It is their choice and i love to defend the cause -pluralism- coherently. This makes me believe that one way to start the ending of the transitional phase without any mistake lies in calling things by their name: if there is a sector or leaders(like Gajurel and Baidhya or someone else) who consider them revolutionary nationalists or pro-people, or national left and who openly reject the category of center-right followed by Bhattarai and others then please they should put their cards on the table. For me the concept of pluralism goes beyond what Kangress, UML and the current establishment faction of the maoists advocates narrow-mindedly. I definately include the sector led by Baidhya and Gajurel, given that they denounce the use of violence for any end. If not what I'm pretending to defend? A pauperdom?

Vija Srestha Oct 31, 2011 Thank you Mr.Nirmal for comment.I see your point .As the tittle says,Back to work' but I would love to continue this conversation. It's the choice we must make at present and having knowledge and examples and experiences from around the world,we are at the better position,to think ,assert and use the best in our transitional period.Ilike the word you have used here'transitional' however ,we are here at the present and we can think of future,having knowledge,but my time is up and see you later. It was nice talking to you Mr.Nirmal.

Nepali Oct 31, 2011 Unfortunately BRB have very poor knowledge of controlling public institution still he doesn't know how to handle and care his chief secretary and other. one man show is always sign of failure. undoubtedly every sphere requires correction and improvement.Management tools are very effective too. Here our view isn't to undermine his attainment in architectural world (PHD) .Let appreciate him what he is doing a CDO's obligation during his/her jurisdiction.Again first o Four!!!

Arthur Nov 1, 2011 "...two clear outcomes: widening the acrimonious rift within his Maoist party, and bringing the Nepali Congress closer to the Maoists..."Don't forget that it has also created a most interesting united front between the "hardline" Maoists, UMLs, some kangresis and various manaales including "the usual" commenters here - all shouting the same tune against BIPPA etc. Surely that should be credited as a third outcome! Since jange can agree with Mohan Baidya, can a government of national unity be far away?