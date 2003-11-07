Backdoor entry Rajdhani, 1 November From The Nepali Press | From Issue #169 (November 7-13, 2003)

Darchula - Diseased animals are being supplied from India and Tibet to Nepal through the northern borders of Darchula district. Despite quarantine laws for animals prior to entry, many sick livestock are already in the country. "It's quite easy as there are open borders everywhere," says Mangal Singh Dadal of Sunsera.



This checkpost was established to prevent the spread of contagious diseases among other healthy animals. Experts say the sick animals pose a threat not only to other animals but to humans as well. Most of these sick animals are used for meat while some are used for milk and carrying loads.



The Livestock Services Act of 2001 directs that domesticated animals and raw meat are first inspected at quarantine checkposts and allowed passage only after they are certified disease-free.