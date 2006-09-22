Considering that two paragraphs of the first "buzz" ('What's the buzz, what's happening', Backside, #312) were about me, I thought that it is wise to clarify the story. If it referred to me, the incident did not take place in Ghattekulo. I was suddenly attacked by outsiders near Chhetrapati on my daily walk heading to the outskirts, in a small hotel, but not by the mother as reported. As far as the story is concerned, even the parents have gone on record to say it is untrue.

The point of economic diplomacy was also raised. True, I could not do much in seven months except start projects like the Sindhuli Road, Kali Gandaki-A, Kulekhani Phase-II, Radar Installation in TIA, Bagmati Bridge, perhaps the biggest projects post-1990. Really, I would have loved to bring in more than these projects!

Dr Bishnu Hari Nepal

Former Ambassador to Japan