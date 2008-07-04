While former king Gyanendra Shah has vowed to stay in the country, his only son, Paras Bikram Shah has packed his bags and flown to Singapore just 32 days after the monarchy was abolished. However, it seems that his schooling at posh schools in Darjeeling and Britain has not paid off very well. The embarkation card that Paras filled in at the airport was found, alarmingly, to have about 10 grammatical mistakes.

The Nepali form was filled in English. Maybe because of the 'psychological trauma' the present turn of events has caused him, Paras didn't even spell his surname correctly. Shah has carelessly been spelled 'Shash'. Although his date of birth has been filled in correctly, for some absurd reason Paras thought it important to write the month of his birth as '3 De' in the space. The address too has only 'Kath'. Furthermore, Paras was issued with a new 'commoners' green passport on 25 June 2008 and accordingly his passport would expire on 24 June 2018. But the former crown prince has written only '10' in the space, perhaps referring to the number of years before it expires.

Paras's spelling skills on the form are not that commendable either, with Singapore spelt 'Singapur'. While it is well known that Paras is leaving the country for quite a long time, the form shows that he will be back after just 14 days. In addition, instead of the flight number MI 412, the name and number of the airline company have been filled in. The only things written in Nepali, the year and the month of his departure, are surprisingly correct. But the day has, again, been written in English. His signature is just a scrawl.