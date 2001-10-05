Add another Rs 8.11 billion to the loss from public institutions-that is the amount that remained unsettled in mid-July. The Auditor General's office says this takes cumulative overdue/ unsettled accounts in government agencies to Rs 26.4 billion-almost seven times the money the government plans to spend on development programmes under the Ministry for Education this year. This amount does not include the unsettled accounts of quasi-government bodies and district development committees, which bring the total money government agencies owe each other to Rs 38.4 billion-an amount that is almost two-thirds the government's anticipated regular spending in fiscal 2001/02. The Auditor General's report says the rate of settlement of overdue accounts is about a paltry 28 percent.