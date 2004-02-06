Bad medicine Rajdhani, 31 January From The Nepali Press | From Issue #182 (February 6-12, 2004)

Sub-standard drugs are being sold throughout the kingdom and it could risk the health of Nepalis, warns the Department of Drug Administration (DDA). During an investigation of pharmacies in Narayanghat, Butwal and Krishnanagar, drug inspectors found sub-standard medicines were being sold that could even cause fatalities. The investigation started after the department received complaints of ineffective drugs being sold by Indian companies that were not authorised by the DDA to supply medicines in Nepal. According to procedure, foreign pharmaceutical companies have to register with the DDA for permission to sell drugs in Nepal. Of the 6,000 brands, more than half are imported. Fake and substandard drugs come in through the open border. The latest investigation uncovered 11 unregistered companies involved in illegally supplying towns along the Nepal-India border. These drugs may have also penetrated the hill areas.

