The Special Additional Duty that India imposed on Nepali exports earlier in the year and which it agreed to revoke during the Nepali Prime Minister's recent visit is not just still around, but India has also come up with a new list of Nepali exports that will become eligible for the tax. Finance Minister Mahesh Acharya has promised to take up the matter with his Indian counterpart within 15 days. Business sources, however, are convinced that it will be a miracle if Nepal succeeds in getting the tax removed before India's budget presentation next year.