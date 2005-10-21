International group Reporters Without Borders has ranked Nepal #160 among the world's countries in its fourth Press Freedom Index. That puts us right below China (#159) and slightly ahead of Turkmenistan (#165) and North Korea, which finished last (#167). King Gyanendra "is trying to wipe out 15 years of democratic achievement by the independent press with censorship and arrests", while "the Maoist rebels killed, kidnapped and threatened journalists, especially pro-government ones, who criticised them", said the group.