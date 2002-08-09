Thank you Nepal Times for the excellent article by Nuru Lama Sherpa. You have been courageous enough to push this theme consistently through your Nepali and English publications. The favouritisim extended by the dominant ethnic populace in affairs of its control to its own lot is inherently Nepali. Magars, Gurungs, Rais, Limbus dominate and look out for each other in the British Gurkhas. Ditto the Sherpas in mountaineering, etc. These practices are eerily similar to the bahun domination in every sphere of the Nepali state. However, the outpouring of ire towards bahuns for the current state of Nepali state is justified as modern Nepali history is littered with examples of inept performance by bahuns in running the country. The worry about Nepal's future, which has so far been missing from the bahun conscience, not the hunger for power by other castes, should fuel much-needed change in the way tomorrow's Nepal is governed.

Nuru Lama Sherpa's polemical scapegoating of bahuns at least has the veneer of objectivity, and is therefore a welcome change from the knee-jerk bahun bashing we have come to expect from non-bahuns. I wonder, however, if there is any empirical evidence that a non-bahun bureaucrat in Nepal has shown himself or herself to be any less corrupt, less inept, less efficient or less lazy than the bahuns that Lama and his ilk love to vilify. Unfortunately, I don't think bahuns hold the monopoly on incompetence. Do you?

After reading "Bahuns and the Nepali state (revisited)", #104, by Nuru Lama Sherpa, it came to me that the post-1990 clash of civilisations has a Nepali corrollary as well. The political antennae of Nepalis, which used to be attuned to a single political centre, were suddenly fragmented and the process of ethnic rivalry was fanned. "Bahunbad", as Nuru Lama Sherpa suggests, became the focus because bahuns hold senior positions in government. But this can also be attributed to the "traditional bahun commitment to learning and knowledge", as cited by Sherpa. Salvation, therefore, lies in learning and education. Ethnic groups in particular cannot guarantee corruption-free and competent governance, as it depends largely on the attitude and competence of the bureaucrats. Such virtuous bureaucrats are formed not out of ethnic cultures, but out of knowledge and learning. Although the writer argues against caste prejudice, his sentiments seem to contradict this. Efforts should be to uplift not only particular minority castes, but all deprived ones (including bahuns at the bottom of the ladder). Affirmative action without consideration to competence will lead to greater problems. Nepal's diversity and traditional ethnic harmony can easily be sparked into a messy explosion. The effort of every scholar and patriot should be to conserve the diversity and tolerance that Nepali society is known for. Love it, admire it and protect it.