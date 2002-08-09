Anup Phayal,
Kathmandu
Thank you Nepal Times for the excellent article by Nuru Lama Sherpa. You have been courageous enough to push this theme consistently through your Nepali and English publications. The favouritisim extended by the dominant ethnic populace in affairs of its control to its own lot is inherently Nepali. Magars, Gurungs, Rais, Limbus dominate and look out for each other in the British Gurkhas. Ditto the Sherpas in mountaineering, etc. These practices are eerily similar to the bahun domination in every sphere of the Nepali state. However, the outpouring of ire towards bahuns for the current state of Nepali state is justified as modern Nepali history is littered with examples of inept performance by bahuns in running the country. The worry about Nepal's future, which has so far been missing from the bahun conscience, not the hunger for power by other castes, should fuel much-needed change in the way tomorrow's Nepal is governed.Raja Thapa Magar
Hong Kong
Nuru Lama Sherpa's polemical scapegoating of bahuns at least has the veneer of objectivity, and is therefore a welcome change from the knee-jerk bahun bashing we have come to expect from non-bahuns. I wonder, however, if there is any empirical evidence that a non-bahun bureaucrat in Nepal has shown himself or herself to be any less corrupt, less inept, less efficient or less lazy than the bahuns that Lama and his ilk love to vilify. Unfortunately, I don't think bahuns hold the monopoly on incompetence. Do you?Keshab Raj Acharya,
Balaju