Krishna P Adhikari,
Reading, UK
Prakash A Raj's feedback ('Exaggerated dominanace', #154) to CK Lal's 'Kingdom of Bahuns' (State of the State, # 153) is a typical knee-jerk reaction to the thorny issue of dominance of brahmins in Nepali society. It is always very difficult for the people of the upper class (caste) to understand the oppression faced by those in lower classes (caste). For a person from a privileged caste to profess that Nepal is not dominated by brahmins is obviously living in a land of fantasy. One merely has to look up at the make up of the all the political parties including the supposedly classless Maoists, the bureacracy, police, parastatals, media and education. The upper caste makes up only 26 percent of the Nepali population, however, their representation in power is highly disproportional to their total population. This is a classic case of self-denial. May I remind the authors that there are two kinds of casteism (just like racism)-blatant caste-based discrimination which is banned by law and the other institutional casteism which is much more subtle. Although in the eye of Nepali legal system, all Nepalis are equal, in practise it is a separate-but-equal concept. The upper castes maintain their own identity by pursuing scholastic work while the lower caste always perfoms the same age old menial labour. In the present-day context, there is an undercurrent of institutional casteism practised through aphno manchhe nepotism.It is quite impossible for less privileged Nepalis to rise up the social ladder. In order to level the playing field, there needs to be affirmative action for lower castes, janjatis and dalits. Getting rid of this discrimination will lead to a healthy, dynamic society where everyone, not just a few are equal participants. If this cannot be achieved sooner or later, the class war will turn into a caste war. And it will make the Maoist insurgency look like child's play.
SN Singh,