From the Nepali Press |

Terminate the 25-point deal

2. Dismantle the HLPC and bring every party for a roundtable meeting

3. Postpone elections

4. Create a national unity government

5. Explain why the constitution could not be written in 2012 and guarantee that the same mistakes won’t be repeated

6. Sign previous agreements and decide remaining issues through the CA

7. Agree in principle about major contentious issues

8. Guarantee to decide other issues through democratic means

9. Constitution must include a clause which prevents heads of the government from dissolving the parliament

10. Enforce all agreements regarding ex-combatants, marginalised communities, and enforce inclusive quotas

11. Agree on proportional representation on multi-party democracy principles

12. Elections have to be fully proportional because this is the only way to be truly inclusive

13. Scrap the Citizenship Act so that foreigners may not get Nepali citizenship

14. Scrap decisions taken against national interest

15. Scrap humiliating Nepal-India treaties

16. Follow up on previous agreements in which the government agreed to scrap various laws

17. Investigate missing persons, recognise martyrs of Jana Andolan, and rehabilitate the injured

18. Fulfill the demands of the PLA, army, police, and citizens who were dismissed from their positions

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