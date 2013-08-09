2. Dismantle the HLPC and bring every party for a roundtable meeting
3. Postpone elections
4. Create a national unity government
5. Explain why the constitution could not be written in 2012 and guarantee that the same mistakes won’t be repeated
6. Sign previous agreements and decide remaining issues through the CA
7. Agree in principle about major contentious issues
8. Guarantee to decide other issues through democratic means
9. Constitution must include a clause which prevents heads of the government from dissolving the parliament
10. Enforce all agreements regarding ex-combatants, marginalised communities, and enforce inclusive quotas
11. Agree on proportional representation on multi-party democracy principles
12. Elections have to be fully proportional because this is the only way to be truly inclusive
13. Scrap the Citizenship Act so that foreigners may not get Nepali citizenship
14. Scrap decisions taken against national interest
15. Scrap humiliating Nepal-India treaties
16. Follow up on previous agreements in which the government agreed to scrap various laws
17. Investigate missing persons, recognise martyrs of Jana Andolan, and rehabilitate the injured
18. Fulfill the demands of the PLA, army, police, and citizens who were dismissed from their positions