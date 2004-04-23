Many thanks to Kishore Nepal for his report on the displaced people of my native district of Baitadi ('Nothing left to lose', #191). Although I am far away from Nepal at present, I can imagine how Maoist brutality and harassment by the security forces is affecting locals. Going home last year, I experienced how the security detail near Dadeldhura army barrack treated ordinary Nepalis. May 2061 brings peace to our motherland.



Laxmi Bhatta,

Singapore



