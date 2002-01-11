No need to turn the pages of history books to understand the Rana aristocracy, it is very much alive at the Baluwatar Darbar these days. If you dont know how to utter the aristocratic baksiyos and if you are not fluent in English, the salute of 'Jai Nepal' will not allow you entry here. The prime minister's official residence is seeing a revival of the aristocratic practices of the Ranas and the Mallas, as they are the family that Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has married into. His son, Jai Bir Singh Deuba, is enjoying aristocratic privileges. Mrs [Arzoo Rana] Deuba insisted on commandeering an Assistant Sub-Inspector of police as a bodyguard for her son when she went to the US on a "state visit" two months ago and this "prerogative" has been maintained until now. In the last two months, Jaibir's bodyguards have changed frequently and are required to accompany him everywhere-to the play ground and at school, and what's more, they are required to report the child's activities to a Deputy Superintendent of Police three times a day. When Arzoo Deuba was on the tour to America, Jaibir's bodyguard was sent to his maternal grandparents' house at Jawalakhel. The bodyguards are not allowed to sleep until the prime minster's son has gone to bed, and they must wake up in the morning as soon as he does. We are told that the police personnel who have already experienced being bodyguard to the six-year-old old are exasperated as he is hyper active and demanding, only natural for a child of that age. It must be noted that even the late princes Dipendra and Nirajan did not enjoy the facility of personal bodyguards when they were students at the Kanti-Iswori School and at Budanilakantha.