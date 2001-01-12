I am a regular reader of Nepali Times and want to congratulate you for what you guys are doing for the state of the free press.

In your last edition I read Bam Dev Gautam's interview to the BBC. Now I realise why parties split. It's all because of intellectually challenged people like him. After reading the transcript of his rantings, my perception changed. I found out that he is anti-Nepali and does not care about the country. He is someone who is easily carried away by rumours. I don't understand how a person like him can say such things in the media and how he became the Secretary General of a national party is still a mystery to me. Shame on being a Nepali like Bam Dev Gautam.



Anup Shrestha

Kathmandu