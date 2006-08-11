Bamdeb speaks 12 August | 10PM NST Update | From Issue #310 (August 11-17, 2006)

The leader of CPN (UML) Bamdeb Gautam has said that the Maoists and their army are the government's 'closest friend in the peace process'. This remark from Gautam comes at a time when the Maoists have been criticized for not treating their own district level party workers well.



"Maoists are friends of the seven party alliance and the Maoist army is the biggest friend of the present government," Gautam said at an interaction program in Kathmandu on Saturday. "They need to be stop being treated as enemies," he added.



According to Himalkhabar.com, Gautam also said that the constituent assembly election is only a medium for the establishment of democratic federal republic. He said that there are still some elements in the parties that are faithful to the palace and the recent discussion on 'giving space to the king' is a result of their presence in Nepali politics.