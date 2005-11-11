An excellent editorial ('Human sacrifices', #271) but my reaction to the heartfelt aspiration you express in the penultimate para calling on the king to 'respond to a face saving offer' was: 'Alas, if only.' As you indicate, there is plenty of blame to go round and plenty of people with strong views on who should shoulder it but there is now one question that goes to the heart of it: who now most needs this terrible conflict to continue, and why? Any reasonable analysis leads to a conclusion which reflects dishonourably on those now running the country, and that includes the top brass whose agenda would be seriously restricted by peace. Actions do speak louder than words and it is all too clear that, frankly, those now in charge don't give a damn about the pain and suffering of ordinary people in places like Rukum ('Ceasefire or no ceasefire', #271). Shame on them, but great credit to the embattled Nepali media who struggle every day in the face of threat and intimidation to keep alive the voice of reason and moderation.

Narayan Thapa's well written and convincingly argued Guest Column ('The still silent majority', #270) was a welcome treat after having been bombarded with slanderous self-opinionated salvos from C K Lal, Kanak Mani Dixit and the like for months. Thanks to Dr Thapa for an objective analysis and hope it will inspire others in your profession who pretend not to see the obvious. By giving room to such opinions, the Nepali Times will be making a great contribution towards easing things in Nepal.

After reading Naresh Newar's account from Rukum, ('Taxing times', #271) we are appalled that in rural areas simple villagers, farmers, families of overseas workers, road contractors, road users, are all subjected to Maoist justice and are forced to pay taxes to support their army. But why victimise the downtrodden? Is this what the Maoist revolution is all about? How about taxing the really guilty: sections of the business elite in this country who have usurped Rs 40 billion and more from deposits of ordinary people? Does it matter whether they are wilful or unwilling defaulters? It is an open secret that some corporate houses pay 10 percent of what they pay to the government as taxes to the Maoists and they all live happily ever after.

The greatest necessary virtue of His Majesty the King should surely be that he is the king of all Nepalis and dear to every Nepali's heart. Alas, it appears he now belongs to the hearts of just a fraction of the royalists, not even the genuine monarchists. The latest to feel like they are not included are Nepali Muslims who didn't even get an Id greeting thanks to the influence of people like Bharat Keshariji.

While Sagarmatha FM blares out Pro-Public notices against bandas every morning before its "Suchana mulak" information program the seven agitating political parties staged a banda on 28 October, supported by civil society. In the past, when the Maoists were declaring bandas, the same parties and civil society unequivocally denounced it. The political leaders promised that they would never support such an act which caused such ardship especially to the poor and socially disadvantaged. So, what changed? Why the hypocrisy? How long should the 'silent majority' go on suffering?The king declares elections and the agitating parties who are supposed to represent the people come up with excuses not to participate. Why can't they come up with their own ideas instead of going on pilgrimages to India or praying to foreigners to interfere. How can such leaders claim to be the peoples' representatives? The common Nepali just want peace and development and is sick and tired of power-hungry hypocrites.