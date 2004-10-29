A bout a year ago, three companies decided to merge and work towards promoting a single passion, Nepali classical music. They were East Meets West, Streamline Inc and Little Media and they were brought together by the realisation that the Nepali youth was getting influenced by western music. That is how 'Shukrabar' was born.Once a month on a Friday, the Nepali public would be introduced to a relaxing evening out listening to Nepali classical music. The evenings became a hit and there has been no looking back. Well known bands such as Sitapati, Sur Sudha and Alankar have all performed at Shukrabar, but non-commercial artistes and musicians from all over the country are also being encouraged. Even a Japanese band 'Nookiki' has performed in a 'Shukrabar' event.But there are still lots of other Nepali bands who have not yet performed, and that includes the up and coming band Kutumba, inspite of being vitally involved with 'Shukrabar'.This month's 'Shukrabar' has once again come up with a special treat at the Patan Museum called 'Bliss and Serenity' with Navraj Gurung on the tabla, Sujay Shrestha on the acoustic guitar and Sanjay Bhakta Shrestha on the ishraj. Three guest artistes are also performing with Shyam Sharan Nepali on the sarangi, Raman Maharjan on the flute and Raju Maharjan on the percussion. Tickets available at the venue. (Aarti Basnyat)Contact: Mangal K Maharjan 4256411