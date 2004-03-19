Bandanomics Kantipur, 13 March From The Nepali Press | From Issue #188 (March 19-25, 2004)

A recent study has revealed that each Nepali incurs a loss of about Rs 47 and the nation as a whole Rs 1 billion in losses from each day of banda or general strike. The Kathmandu Research Center says Nepal hasn't gained anything from the series of bandas the country has gone through in the past decade, and they have only added to the woes of our already troubled economy as it has piled over the country's debt. The study points out that among the most affected sectors due to this frequently called banda programs are education and tourism. A single day of banda means more than Rs 3.81 million of government investment in the educational sector goes down the drain. (Nepalnews.com)

