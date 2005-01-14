Evangela and Miriam, (pictured below), are two of the most famous and respected foreigners in Bandipur. For the locals of this scenic hilltop town, the two are not just Japanese Catholic nuns but fellow Bandipureys.Situated halfway between Pokhara and Kathmandu, education is a serious issue for this town. Twenty years ago it supported the setting up of the Japanese Notre Dame School. When the Maoists closed it down with other missionary schools in Gorkha and Tansen four years ago, more than 600 students had to leave for boarding schools in Pokhara and Kathmandu."The people were heartbroken and we were sorry to go," recalls Evangela who is affiliated with Japan's School Sisters of Notre Dame that runs schools across the developing world. Both Miriam and Evangela left for Japan expecting never to return but when word came in 2003 that the school could reopen, the sisters rushed back.It was like starting all over again, new students and teachers had to be found. But progress was quick and soon Notre Dame will be a high school. Miriam and Evangela say they hope they won't have to leave again and the situation in Nepal will get better. But recently the school received another threat from the rebels to close down. This time, parents have taken matters into their own hands and are determined to keep the school open. Says Miriam, "The Maoists should know we are here only to give good education to the children especially those who can't afford good schools."Naresh Newar