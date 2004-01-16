At its own AGM, Everest Bank announced an operating profit to show a 60 percent increase over last year to reach about Rs 157 million for the first six months of this fiscal year. The bank credits this to a sound lending and recovery policy resulting in lowest non-performing assets (NPAs) in the banking sector. They recently opened a new branch at Lazimpat, taking the total to 14. Everest Bank will now offer EBL Flexi Loan schemes under the credit segment, two ATMs due to open in February and plans to issue debit cards.