The Bumrungrad Hospital in Thailand, has become the first hospital in the world to offer its patients and visitors the latest international edition of their hometown papers. That has been possible with the installation of an interactive newspaper kiosk on its premises. The PRESSPOiNTT, PEPC's self-contained interactive kiosk, currently prints the latest editions of 69 national and international newspapers from 37 countries - including the Nepali Times published from Kathmandu. Asia's only internationally accredited hospital, Bumrungrad accommodates over 750,000 patients a year of which over 215,000 patients are from outside Thailand. "We are excited that we can now offer our patients and visitors the latest edition of their favourite newspaper in their native language while staying at our hospital", says Curtis J. Schroeder, Bumrungrad's American CEO. "Bringing our patients a daily touch of home will surely make their stay more pleasant." That includes Nepali patients.

