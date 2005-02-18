Based on the first six month's unaudited accounts, Everest Bank's operating profit showed an increase of 21 percent over last year reaching a figure of about Rs 186.92 million for the first six months of this fiscal year. The bank's credit has grown by 25 percent and total deposits of the bank have increased by 18 percent. The bank continues to maintain strict control over its Non Performing Assets (NPA) which remains at 1.7 percent in gross value.

