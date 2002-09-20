Can a person's bank account details make newspaper headlines? Senior cabinet member Chiranjibi Wagle had his bank statements printed in the national media. Who is next? Girija Koirala, Madhav Nepal or anyone who has submitted property details? No one seems to have any doubts that Wagle has been up to hanky-panky, but what about due process? Lawyers say Rastra Bank officials can only order banks to divulge the privileged information to investigating agency. So who leaked? And why?