Standard Chartered Bank Nepal Limited continued to grow in the past year despite the economic challenges facing the country, it announced at its AGM 19 December at the BICC. Net profit after tax grew 0.3 percent over last year to Rs 539.2 million. Earnings per share were Rs 143.93 compared to Rs 143.55 last year. The bank's return on shareholders' equity stood at 34.1 percent versus last year's 36 percent last year, primarily on account of the increase in the capital base, it reported.