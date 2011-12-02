Bank of Kathmandu has received the prestigious 'Bank of the Year 2011- Nepal' award from The Banker -Financial Times London. 'Bank of the Year' is the world's longest running international banking title and is testament to the strong management, sound business model and prudent risk approach of the winner Bank. Bank of Kathmandu has been providing banking service through 43 branches, 6 counters and 52 ATM counters throughout the country.