The Everest Bank (EBL), a joint venture with the Punjab National bank of India, opened its 14th branch at Lazimpat and moved its corporate office to the new building. Inaugurating the new branch on 3 February, governor of the Nepal Rastra Bank Tilak Rawal, lauded the bank's growth in the last few years. Addressing the function, S S Dabas, executive director of the Bank, said EBL's business proposition has always been to provide high value service to customers through competitive pricing, innovative products and quality services.
Bank on EBL
Business Briefs | From Issue #131 (February 7-13, 2003)