The Everest Bank (EBL), a joint venture with the Punjab National bank of India, opened its 14th branch at Lazimpat and moved its corporate office to the new building. Inaugurating the new branch on 3 February, governor of the Nepal Rastra Bank Tilak Rawal, lauded the bank's growth in the last few years. Addressing the function, S S Dabas, executive director of the Bank, said EBL's business proposition has always been to provide high value service to customers through competitive pricing, innovative products and quality services.