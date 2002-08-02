We are back to square one on banking reforms. A month after Deloitte Touche Tomahatsu abandoned its management contract to run Rastriya Banijya Bank, its executive chairman, Ganesh P Adhikary, suddenly resigned. The bank has not made a major investment in one year, and holds Rs 40 billion worth of deposits. The captain has jumped ship, and top guns at the central bank and the Planning Commission seem to be too busy angling for party tickets to rescue the bank. Consultants arrived this week to see what can be done with the other sick bank, Nepal Bank Limited. The World Bank and DfID have made the selection of a management consultant conditional to funding the reforms.