Finance Minister Ram Sharan Mahat is under pressure to dismiss Nepal Rastra Bank governor Bijay Nath Bhattari. Bhattarai has been suspended since the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority charged him with corruption and irregularities.

Meanwhile, acting governor Krishna Bahadur Manandhar told parliament's finance committee that there would be a shortage of banknotes after Dasain. Under the prevailing laws, only a full-fledged governor can sign on the currency. Mahat cannot appoint a new governor without dismissing Bhattarai. There are many consequences of not having a governor. The Bank's internal administration is likely to be affected, and the monitoring, control and management of the finance sector will be ineffective.

