Banke CDO was irresponsible Sambodhan, 26 January From The Nepali Press | From Issue #28 (February 2-8, 2001)

On 14 January the police resorted to lathi charge and fired at prisoners to stop riots that broke out in Banke prison. Two prisoners were killed and a number of them wounded. The Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs and Human Rights formed a committee to hold an inquiry and present their findings to the Committee. A four-member committee was thus formed under the chairmanship of Som Nath Pandey; other members included Nava Raj Subedi, Pasupati Choulagai and Govind Bikram Shah. This committee has now presented their findings. According to them, the CDO of Banke should be immediately dismissed and action taken against him. Others against whom action is suggested are DSP Arun Kumar, and the chief of the jail Mohan Poudel.



The 15-page report contains all details pertaining to the case. It states the manner in which the report was filed, how facts were collected, and also mentions sources. It then gives its conclusion and recommendations.